BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County Coroner’s Office in Kentucky is searching a deceased man’s next of kin.

According to the coroner’s office, the body of a white male was found on 16th Street at the Judd Plaza in Ashland. Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond says the man has been identified as 55-year-old Charles Thomas Wilkins.

The coroner’s office says Wilkins was among the city’s homeless population, and there is no foul play suspected in his death. The coroner says he does not believe Wilkins had been in the area very long.

According to Hammond, Wilkins had identification on him with an Oklahoma City address, however, the address was for a homeless shelter in the city. The coroner’s office has also learned Wilkins had been in the military, and they have reached out to Veterans Affairs and the military archives, but were not able to get much information about him.

Hammond says they believe Wilkins may have family in Oklahoma or Pennsylvania. Anyone who knows anything about Wilkins or his relatives is asked to contact the Boyd County Coroner’s Office at (606) 388-2153.