BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)– A man is facing drug trafficking charges after an alleged fight in Ashland on Saturday.

According to the Ashland Police Department officers responded to an alleged fistfight between a man and woman in Ashland, Kentucky, on Saturday, April, 29.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found the suspect, identified as Kirk King, 33 of Ashland, leaving the scene. According to the APD, while officers were investigating, they found suspected narcotics, which led them to believe King was allegedly trafficking in “large quantities.”

Officers say they found 1.85 lbs of suspected methamphetamine, 14.02 ounces of suspected marijuana, 1.13 ounces of suspected mushrooms, drug paraphilia and cash.

King was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substances, trafficking in marijuana and second-degree trafficking in controlled substances.

King was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center to be arraigned, police say. This is an ongoing investigation.