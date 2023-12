CATLETTSBURG, KY (WOWK) — A Catlettsburg Police officer was caught in an accident involving a drunk driver Sunday.

According to a post on the Catlettsburg Police Department Facebook page, the officer was involved in a head on collision with the drunk driver.

The Catlettsburg Police confirmed that the officer is doing okay after being evaluated at the hospital. As for the drunk driver, they have been “treated and released with multiple charges,” the post said.