ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – A soon-to-be world class arena was open for tours in Ashland, Kentucky, Friday.

People had the chance to check out the grounds under construction for a racetrack that’s expected to rake in millions of dollars for the Tri-State. The facility, Sandy Gaming, will have slot-like horse racing machines, a sportsbook, bars and live entertainment.

Separate from the gaming facility, the racetrack is being built on 182 acres of land.

“In this region, I think in really a unique position, this will be a destination for people to come to,” said Rocky Adkins, senior advisor to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. “It’s going to be beautiful. It’s going to be first-class, being built by construction workers from right here in the region. The Tri-State Building Trades.”

Construction on the gaming facility is set to be complete by October 2023, and the Sandy Ridge Racetrack is scheduled to be ready for the Spring 2025 season.