ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — “Rock the Country” — a country and southern rock festival with big names such as Kid Rock and Jason Aldean and more — will be coming to Ashland in April 2024.

The event organizers are branding this as “7 Small Towns, 7 Massive Shows,” with shows also in Gonzales, Louisiana; Rome, Georgia; Ocala, Florida; Mobile, Alabama; Poplar Bluff, Missouri; and Anderson, South Carolina. Ashland, Kentucky’s, dates are on April 19 and April 20, 2024.

The website says Kid Rock and Jason Aldean will be at all festivals, with the other names to vary from city to city.

The names on the list include:

Kid Rock

Jason Aldean

Miranda Lambert

Hank Williams Jr.

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Koe Wetzel

Brantley Gilbert

Travis Tritt

Lee Brice

Nelly Warren Zeiders

Big & Rick ft. Gretchen Wilson Randy Houser

Uncle Kracker

Tyler Farr

Pecos & The Rooftops

Kolby Cooper

Colt Ford Elvie Shane

Treaty Oak Revival

Gavin Adcock

Sadie Bass

Dee Jay Silver

You can sign up for presale tickets — on sale on Nov. 16 — by clicking here.

Names at the Rock the Country festival have been popular for many years, with Jason Aldean’s controversial “Try That in a Small Town” reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Kid Rock’s “Picture” and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” have both been in the top 10 of the Hot 100.