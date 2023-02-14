UPDATE (2:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14): The driver of a dump truck is dead after colliding with a train near the 4200 block of Winchester Ave. in Ashland, Kentucky.

According to Ashland FD and Ashland PD, traffic has been limited to one lane going in each direction.

They say the driver of the dump truck was pronounced dead on the scene.

They are not releasing the identity of the truck driver at this time.

Ashland PD is investigating the incident.

The dump truck is still on the tracks at this time, and crews are working to lift it instead of sliding it off so they don’t damage the tracks.

This is expected to take about two hours. Anyone driving through the area should expect delays.

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Street traffic is being reduced in the Ashland area after a crash between a train and a dump truck.

Boyd County dispatchers say that the crash happened at the intersection of 42nd St. and Winchester Ave. at around noon.

The Ashland Fire Department and Ashland Police are on the scene.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.