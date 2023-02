BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Crews have contained around 90% of a seven-to-ten-acre brush fire in the Westwood area of Boyd County, according to Emergency Management Director Tim England.

England says the fire started around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3200 block of Kenview Drive.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He says it started as a small fire that grew to be seven to ten acres because of weather conditions.

He says 90% of the fire is contained and crews are hitting hotspots.