ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Neighbors along Hilton Avenue in Ashland say they were shocked to find what they’re describing as “disturbing” Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers near their homes this week.

On each flyer, it says the group is interested in recruiting people in the area who are 18 years or older, a “white-American citizen” following the Christian faith, and fall under many other requirements specified by the “Trinity White Knights,” an alleged Kentucky-based chapter of the KKK.

These flyers are similar to those found across the Commonwealth in the past couple of months, including in Mt. Sterling and Corbin, Kentucky.

Local non-profit “Ashland For Change” Vice President Audra Thomas and fellow member Amelia Black say they don’t believe their community will be tempted by this guerilla recruitment attempt.

“In the last few years, we’ve really trying to push out this type of hate. We’ll come together and just let them know that they’re not welcome,” Amelia Black says. Audra Thomas also says “It’s scary but I don’t think we’re intimidated.”

The neighbors in this community are echoing what Thomas and Black are saying. “They need to put a stop to it. I mean it’s just completely how ignorant people are,” neighbor Robert Amos says Thursday afternoon.

The Ashland Police Department says they don’t believe this was targeted at anyone’s home. Chief Todd Kelley says multiple law enforcement agencies in the region have been made aware that these flyers have made their way to this region.