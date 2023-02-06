CATLETTSBURG, KY (WOWK) – The family of the late Corporal Jacob Moore is fundraising in hopes of getting a memorial garden in his honor added to the Kentucky Veteran Cemetery.

In March of 2022, Moore tragically lost his life overseas in the line of duty and his mom says this is the perfect way to ensure his memory is never forgotten.

“It just seems like the ones that serve overseas – when they do pass we just tend to forget,” explained his mother, Michelle Moore. “I just think it would honor not only just Jacob, it would also represent all the different ones that passed serving our country,” she continued.

The memorial garden would feature a life-size bronze casting.

Their goal right now is to raise $120,000 and although she says it’s been hard even getting close she says they’re not giving up.

For anyone interested in donating, here is a link to the GoFundMe and the family says you can also donate directly at the Fifth Third Bank under “Jacob Moore Memorial Fund.”