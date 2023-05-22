ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A fire broke out in Ashland, Kentucky on Saturday.

It happened at a nine-story apartment building on Winchester Ave. at around 12:30 a.m.

Ashland Fire Chief Stephen Alley said the fire started in an apartment on the second floor, and it took firefighters almost three hours to put out the flames.

Investigators say a woman living in the apartment was smoking, and an oxygen tank close by caused the fire to spread quickly throughout the apartment.

Alley says the woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

The building was evacuated when the fire began, and no other injuries were reported.