ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – One group is advocating for a public rental registry in the City of Ashland, Kentucky.

The registry allows people to learn about properties and landlords in their community. The Kentucky People’s Union says this is a clear path toward making sure people have decent, affordable and safe places to live as well as holding landlords accountable.

The group gathered downtown Thursday to raise awareness for their cause.

“We’re hoping that we are going to be able to get the commissioners to listen to us. So, January 11, they will take a vote on it,” said Kathi Johnson, co-leader of the Kentucky People’s Union.

The group is encouraging people to make their voices heard to help ensure everyone feels comfortable and safe in their own place to live.