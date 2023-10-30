RICHMOND, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center Monday morning.

According to the KSP, Gary R. Rowe, 44, of Ashland left the center just before 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30. Rowe is described as a white male standing 6’0″ and weighing approximately 177 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. Troopers say Rowe has a birth mark on his upper left arm and a tattoo that reads “ROWE” on his back.

Troopers say Rowe has been serving a sentence for charges including trafficking methamphetamine – second degree; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and fleeing or evading police – first degree.

According to the KSP, Rowe is known to frequent the areas in and around Boyd County. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404 or their local law enforcement agency.