BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Boyd County man could spend 10 years in prison for uploading images depicting child pornography to a social media account.
The Kentucky State Police said Henry Hampton, 27, uploaded these images to a social media account.
Authorities searched Hampton’s phone on Monday and was sent to the KSP’s forensic laboratory.
Hampton is facing 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance. If convicted, he could face anywhere from five to 10 years behind bars. He is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center.