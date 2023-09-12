BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Boyd County man could spend 10 years in prison for uploading images depicting child pornography to a social media account.

The Kentucky State Police said Henry Hampton, 27, uploaded these images to a social media account.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities searched Hampton’s phone on Monday and was sent to the KSP’s forensic laboratory.

Hampton is facing 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance. If convicted, he could face anywhere from five to 10 years behind bars. He is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center.