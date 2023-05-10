BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A Boyd County man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer with a belt buckle.

According to a criminal complaint from Boyd County court, Brian Helms, 38, of Ashland, has been charged with “assault, 1st degree – police officer,” “public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol),” “fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot),” and “resisting arrest.”

A uniform citation from Ashland Police states that officers were called to a welfare check near Belmont Street and Simpson Road in Ashland on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Officers say when they arrived, they found a man, identified as Helms, on the sidewalk allegedly “unsteady on his feet, yelling and screaming, hallucinating and talking about the CIA, Israeli Army and lasers coming out of his eyes.”

The officer then told Helms he was being arrested and instructed him to put his hands behind his back, according to the citation. Officers say at that time, Helms allegedly started yelling “don’t touch me” and ran south on Belmont St. refusing orders to stop.

The citation says officers found Helms again on Geiger Lane, at which time he allegedly ran into the backyard of a nearby home. According to the citation, officers were able to keep him in the backyard at “taser point,” and again gave him multiple verbal commands to get on the ground and place his hands behind his back. Police say he allegedly continued to refuse and scream at them.

According to the citation, one of the officers, identified as Officer Wilder, then walked toward Helms at which time he allegedly punched Wilder in the right eye. At the time, Helms allegedly had a belt wrapped around his hand with the buckle over his knuckles.

Officers say the belt buckle cause two “large lacerations above and below his [Wilder’s] right eye, heavy bleeding and a chipped front tooth.” According to the citation, Wilder said he was not able to see after he was punched and deployed his taser to incapacitate Helms. Officers say Helms allegedly continued to resist arrest after he was on the ground.

The citation states that Helms was then arrested and taken to the Boyd County Detention Center, and during a search, authorities found a pill bottle in his right sock that allegedly contained “several large crystal ‘rocks’ believed to be methamphetamine.”

Wilder was taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.