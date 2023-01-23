ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — A Kentucky man was convicted in relation to owning nearly 750,000 child pornography photos that he attempted to hide in hollow containers disguised as books.

Adam F. Childers, 70, of Ashland, was convicted by a federal jury on Friday, Jan. 13, for distributing and possessing child pornography. Childers was arrested in October 2020.

According to court testimony, Childers distributed multiple images of child pornography via a file-sharing network.

Authorities later searched Childers’ home and found that, for decades, he obtained various forms of media with child pornography. Court records show the media included 1970s magazines, binders of printed photos, multiple disks, seven hard drives and a computer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Court records state Childers owned “hundreds of thousands of images and videos of child pornography, [including] depictions of minors under the age of 12 engaged in sexually explicit activity.”

Childers will be sentenced on May 8 and faces up to 20 years in prison per each conviction count.

Investigators in this case included the FBI, Kentucky State Police and Ashland Police Department.