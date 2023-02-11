ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Hospital staff in Ashland, Kentucky, helped create a memorable night for two people who were unable to attend the Night to Shine prom event.

Night to Shine is a prom night experience “centered on God’s love, for people with special needs, ages 14 and older.” The event is held by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Brody Robinson and Kailee Sharp were supposed to attend the event, said Brody’s mother Melissa. However, Brody was too sick to go, and Kailee was appalled at the idea of going without him.

When Brody’s nurse at King’s Daughters Medical Center (KDMC) overheard this, she stepped right in without any hesitations to help create an unforgettable experience for the two.

“So while Brody napped, the staff of KDMC all swooped into his room and decorated,” Bartley said. “They got Kailee flowers. They had a nice dinner and chocolates, even fancy glasses for their drinks.”

Brody’s mother said the hospital staff are “good people all around,” and for that, she is incredibly grateful for them.