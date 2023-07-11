Video Courtesy: Westwood Fire District

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A lawnmower started a fire that destroyed a two-story garage and an apartment on Friday, according to the Westwood Volunteer Fire Department.

Chief Brent Webster said a lawnmower backfired, causing the fire. He said by the time the homeowners came out of their house, the fire had already engulfed the structure.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The two apartments were on top of the garage, Webster said.

Webster said two people were home, but no injuries are being reported.

A nearby trailer and another garage were also damaged, according to Webster.

Fire crews from Ashland, Westwood, Evansburg and Summit-Ironville responded, according to Chief Webster.