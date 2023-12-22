CANNONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police (KYSP) arrested a man Thursday after he attempted to evade troopers conducting a traffic stop.

According to a KYSP release, Benjamin Layne tried to evade a traffic stop initiated by troopers in Boyd County. As troopers pursued him, Layne was observed “discarding bags of narcotics” out the driver side window, “which were later recovered.”

After troopers stopped the pursuit due to increased risk from high traffic and speeds, the vehicle of the suspect was found again behind the Cannonsburg Walmart. They were ultimately able to form a perimeter and apprehended Layne in a wooded area.

Layne was arrested for speeding, reckless driving, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence, tampering with physical evidence, trafficking in a controlled substance (meth and heroin), fleeing or evading police as well as a warrant for failure to appear. He was transported to the Boyd County Detention Center.

Boyd County EMS assisted and the case is still under investigation.