ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — A man allegedly started a fire inside an Ashland Kroger on Wednesday.

The Ashland Police Department said they were called to a fire inside the Kroger on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the cell phone display. A Kroger employee, who they call Mr. Dempsey, and the Ashland Fire Department put out the fire.

They said investigators found the fire to be intentionally set. Officials looked at security footage and saw a man, identified as 37-year-old Michael Fields, set the fire.

After an hours-long search, law enforcement arrested Fields. He is being charged with “numerous counts” of first-degree wanton endangerment, arson and theft.