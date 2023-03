ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody after allegedly sharing sexually explicit images online.

45-year-old Jeremy Woods was arrested on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation, according to Kentucky State Police. The arrest was the result of an undercover Crimes Against Children investigation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police searched Woods’ residence in Ashland on Wednesday, and they found equipment used to facilitate the crime, according to KSP.

This is an ongoing investigation.