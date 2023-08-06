Police car on the street at night

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man died in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Shopes Creek Road and Keyser Creek Road in the Cannonsburg area on Saturday, the Boyd County Coroner said.

In a press release on Facebook, Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond said the driver, identified as 51-year-old Marvin “Sean” Hogsten, of Ashland, Kentucky, crashed at around 3 p.m. and was trapped inside a vehicle.

Hammond said Hogsten was pronounced dead at around 3:30 p.m.

The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department and the Boyd County Coroner are leading the investigation. The Cannonsburg, Summit/Ironville and England Hill fire departments, Boyd County EMS, and the Kentucky State Police were on the scene of the crash.