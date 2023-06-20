BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man was arrested Sunday after a 30-minute pursuit where he attempted to run over police officers, according to a citation.

The citation said a man, later identified as Justin Hartsook, was standing around a junkyard in the 11000 block of Virginia Boulevard in Cannonsburg.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When law enforcement arrived at the junkyard, the citation said Hartsook started to flee in an SUV.

During the pursuit, officers tried to get Hartsook to stop his vehicle by using their weapons and vehicles. Hartsook hit two cruisers, tried to run over officers after hitting spike strips and almost hit bystanders, the citation said.

Officers with guns drawn got Hartsook out of his vehicle after it became disabled on the overpass of I-64 on US-23.

The Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Boyd County, Kentucky, on Sunday at around 8:27 p.m. The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Catlettsburg Police Department requested the investigation.