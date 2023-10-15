BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Boyd County dispatchers say a person has been flown to a hospital after a shooting involving the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department.
According to dispatchers, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, just outside of Catlettsburg, Kentucky. There is no information at this time as to what led to the person being shot.
The person shot has been flown to a hospital in West Virginia for medical treatment, dispatchers say.
Dispatchers say none of the law enforcement officers on scene were hurt.
