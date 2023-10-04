BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Renovation of the Reading Garden is underway at the Boyd County Public Library in Kentucky.

Crews were out Wednesday morning breaking ground on the new project. The renovation will include an upgraded entrance, improved climate control and accessibility, as well as the preservation of memorial blocks.

The goal of the renovation is to create a safer and more comfortable environment for guests. The Reading Garden was first installed around two decades ago, and library officials say, it’s time for a renovation.

“We built this Reading Garden about 20 years ago when I first started here, and it was kindof nice,” said Boyd County Public Library director Debbie Cosper. “It was the footprint that you see. It’s not changing the footprint at all. But the problem was, it turned out to be kind of like a box, so it was time to kind of look at things again.”

Cosper says the library has been planning for this renovation for a while, and made sure they had enough in their budget to complete the project.

“We decided to go ahead and start over. We had the money in our budget. We had been planning for this. We did not raise taxes. We did not take out a loan. This is coming from because we knew this was coming,” Cosper said.

The project is expected to be completed by Christmas, according to library officials.