ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Family, friends and community members went to Ashland Central Park for a run-walk event that was held in honor of the late Corporal Jacob Moore.

In March 2022, Corporal Jacob Moore tragically lost his life overseas in the line of duty.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

And on the one-year anniversary of his passing, the organization “Wear Blue” put on a run-walk event at Ashland Central Park in his honor.

“Today was a special event. We are honoring Corporal Jacob Moore. This is his first ‘angel-versary’,” Sandy Mers, Volunteer Race Community Coordinator for Wear Blue, said. “His parents, Michelle and Michael, are a part of our ‘Wear Blue’ community. So being the first ‘angel-versary’ on a Sunday, we decided to hold a special community run in honor of him.”

People were encouraged to take three laps around the park in his honor and his family says they are grateful for the community’s support.

“It’s just like total therapy – like a therapy session – knowing that this many people care and want to come and support Jacob and what he’s done for our country and it’s just a blessing to have them all here,” Jacob’s parents, Michelle and Michael Moore, said.

At the event, Jacob’s parents also spoke about the memorial they have been fundraising for in his honor.

The memorial garden would sit in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery and would be a life-size bronze casting. And they say it will pay respect to Jacob and those who lost their lives with him.

Their goal is still to raise $120,000 and they say after the support they received so far, they’re hopeful they will get there.

If you missed the event, you can still help the Moore family with their memorial goal by clicking here.