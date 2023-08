ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Ashland, Kentucky, Wednesday afternoon.

Boyd County dispatchers say the call about the shooting came in just before 4 p.m. They say it happened in the 2300 block of Belmont Street.

The Ashland Police Department is investigating. Crews are still on the scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.