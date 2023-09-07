BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A judge on Thursday sentenced three former Boyd County Jail deputies to prison in connection to the death of an inmate in 2018.

Zackary Messer, Colton Griffith and Jeremy Mattox were all being charged in connection to the death of 40-year-old Michael L. Moore. A grand jury indicted those three, along with two others, in December 2018, according to the Kentucky State Police.

According to a press release from the Kentucky State Police in 2018, Moore was “highly intoxicated” and was put into a restraint chair at the Boyd County Jail, making it so he couldn’t move. The KSP said five deputies abused or allowed the abuse of Moore, leading to his death.

Messer could spend 20 years behind bars on charges related to Moore’s death, Griffith could spend six years and Mattox could spend five years.