Courtesy of the KYTC Highway District Nine

UPDATE (3:12 p.m. on April 1, 2023): The Catlettsburg Police Department has confirmed that there are five electric poles down. The road will not open back up today.

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)– Several downed electric poles have all lanes of US 23 in Catlettsburg closed between I-64 and Cannonsburg Road.

According to KYTC Highway District Nine, the utility company is currently responding. Lanes could be closed for several hours, drivers should seek alternate routes until further notice.

This is a developing story, 13 News will continue to update as new information becomes available.