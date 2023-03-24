ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after police say a two-year-old died from ingesting fentanyl.

Kentucky State Police say that they responded to the 1500 block of Greentree Court in Ashland in reference to an unresponsive juvenile. The two-year-old was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

KSP says a Boyd County Grand Jury indicted Brittany Copodonna on charges of manslaughter, wanton endangerment, and possession of cocaine. She was arrested on Thursday.

The case is still under investigation.