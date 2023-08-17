ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — A woman is wanted after a juvenile was shot in Ashland on Aug. 9.

According to the Ashland Police Department, Selia Kackley, 40, of Ashland, is wanted in connection to the shooting. A grand jury indicted Kackley on one count of “Murder (Attempted) (Facilitation).”

Malackhi Mullins, 18, of Ashland, and Kaitlynn Kackley, 19, of Ashland, have already been arrested in connection to the shooting. A Boyd County Grand Jury indicted Mullins and Kackley on Tuesday.

Malackhi Mullins and Kaitlynn Kackley Booking Photos (Photo Courtesy: Boyd County Detention Center)

Mullins is now facing one count of attempted murder and 19 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. Kaitlynn Kackley was indicted on one count of attempted murder (facilitation).

Anyone with information on Selia Kackley’s whereabouts is being urged to contact the Ashland Police Department at 606-385-3273. You can also contact them through their tip line at 606-385-3127 or on their website.