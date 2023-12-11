ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Work on a new roundabout road system in downtown Ashland, Kentucky is making progress. Recently, Ashland Tourism released artist renderings of what the road will look like once the project is complete.

According to city officials, this past week, contractors have been working on pouring concrete on the river side of the 1300 and 1400 blocks and demolishing sidewalks.

While this work continues, there will be intermittent road closures, but crews will work to maintain as minimal disturbance as possible.

Parking will be limited in certain areas while this work is going on, so the parking garage located at 17th Street and Carter Avenue will be open for free parking from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. through the end of December. After the new year, it will switch to paid hourly parking.

Once the project is complete, 13th to 18th Streets will go from four lanes to two, adding reverse angle parking, and mini-roundabouts at each intersection, as seen in the artist rendering.

There are three phases to this project. Those phases can be found by clicking here.

Officials say this project is designed to address issues with drivers speeding and running red lights as well as make the downtown area more walkable. All phases are expected to be complete by Summer 2024.