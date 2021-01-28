Boyd County nears 1,000 COVID-19 cases for January

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Health officials say Boyd County is close to reaching 1,000 COVID-19 cases reported just in the month of January.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center says 33 cases of the virus reported Jan. 28, bring the county to 992 cases for the month, and to a total of 4,135 cases since the pandemic began. 2,476 people in the county have recovered.

Health officials confirmed the death of an 80-year-old male related to COVID-19. The county has reported 56 deaths throughout the pandemic.

According to Kentucky’s Current Incidence Rate map, Boyd County is currently red with a rate of 52.6%.