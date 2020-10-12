Boyd County releases two additional COVID-19 deaths

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Two new studies published online Monday, June 29 in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggest more than 250 U.S. children have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus and while most recovered after intensive-care treatment, the potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center releases two new COVID-19 deaths. A 76-year-old male and a 79-year-old male. The total cases for the month in Boyd County is 80 so far.

They are also reporting five new cases today; all in home isolation:

48 y.o. male, home isolation

30 y.o male, home isolation

57 y.o. female, home isolation

48 y.o. male, home isolation

41 y.o. male, home isolation

There have been a total of 17 deaths due to coronavirus in Boyd County.

