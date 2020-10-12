Boyd County releases two additional COVID-19 deaths

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center releases two new COVID-19 deaths. A 76-year-old male and a 79-year-old male. The total cases for the month in Boyd County is 80 so far.
They are also reporting five new cases today; all in home isolation:
- 48 y.o. male, home isolation
- 30 y.o male, home isolation
- 57 y.o. female, home isolation
- 48 y.o. male, home isolation
- 41 y.o. male, home isolation
There have been a total of 17 deaths due to coronavirus in Boyd County.
