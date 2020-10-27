Boyd County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Health officials in Boyd County say two more people have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the county to 24 deaths since the pandemic began.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center confirmed the deaths of a 91-year-old female and an 83-year-old male

The center is also warning residents who attended the Tri-State Revival of Hope October 16-18 at the House of Grace and the Riverfront they may be a contact to positive COVID-19 cases connected to the event.

Health officials say those who attended should self-monitor for symptoms and recommend testing for anyone who develops symptoms or had close contact with a positive case.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, Boyd County health officials report 11 new COVID-19 cases, one of whom is hospitalized. This brings Boyd County to 210 cases reported this month. The county has reported 705 cases since the pandemic began and 502 residents have recovered from the virus.

According to the Kentucky Department of Health, Boyd County is orange on the state’s incidence rate map, meaning the county has an accelerated rate of spread with 10-25 average daily cases per 100,000 people. The county has a current incidence rate of 16.2%.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.