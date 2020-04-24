Boyd County reports one new COVID-19 case and 15 total recoveries

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in Boyd County today, April 24, 2020. The center also says one additional patient has recovered from their illness.

The center says the new patient is a 15-year-old male and is in home isolation. The state’s total numbers include 31 positive cases, three deaths, and 15 recoveries with a total of 865 tests conducted.

Positive cases are compliant with home and hospital isolation protocols. The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department says it continues to work on case contacts of positive cases, monitoring contacts for symptoms and individuals with positive results continues through the isolation period. Should a contact of a positive case become symptomatic COVID19 testing will be initiated.

