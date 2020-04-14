Live Now
Boyd County reports one new positive COVID-19 case and seven recoveries

Kentucky
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County Emergency Operations center is reported one new positive case of COVID-19 in the county as of Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

The center says the case is a 28-year-old female who is in home isolation.

This brings Boyd County’s number of positive COVID-19 cases to 25 with a total of two deaths and seven recoveries in the county. 612 people have been tested for coronavirus within the county.

The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department is continuing to work on case contacts of positive cases and is monitoring both those with positive tests and their contacts for symptoms through the
isolation period.

