Boyd County Salvation Army remains open through pandemic

ASHLAND, K.Y. (WOWK) – While the pandemic is forcing some to stay indoors, those without a home are left to face the challenge of finding shelter.

The Salvation Army located in Ashland, Kentucky announced in February that they would be closing their doors. This move would have affected all of their services, including emergency shelter for the homeless.

Community members and local organizations have banded together to continue to operate the emergency shelter while the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is still in effect. According to Lieutenant Mark Cancia with the Salvation Army, their housing services are limited at this time.

When I got here there was an overflow of residents that we had and it was not within code. Lt. Mark Cancia





Salvation Army opens it’s doors to help during the pandemic. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

Before the shelter’s services were reopened, former residents like Susan Mason experienced a difficult challenge. With libraries, parks, and restaurants closed, the homeless population is forced to find shelter elsewhere.

When the pandemic started they closed the library and then they closed the park and then they wouldn’t let us hang out at cares and then they wouldn’t let us hang out in the parking lot everywhere we went. They just ran us off. Susan Mason

The Salvation Army operates the only emergency shelter in the area and now their staff is having to limit how many residents are allowed inside. During this pandemic, the shelter is also in need of cleaning supplies to keep their facilities properly sanitized and the residents healthy. The donations can be made directly to the emergency shelter. For the exact location, click here.