Boyd County sees more than a 10% increase in COVID-19 vaccinations

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – COVID-19 numbers are rising in the Bluegrass State, but in Boyd County, so is the number of people getting vaccinated.

“The power is in all of us to go get vaccinated,” said Ashland-Boyd County Health Department Public Health Director, Matt Anderson.

At the beginning of August, only 36.1% of Boyd county’s population was vaccinated. Now in just a few weeks, around 47% of the county is vaccinated. That’s more than a 10% increase.

“Before everybody knew somebody, but now I think everyone knows multiple somebodies and multiple somebodies that could have hospitalization outcomes,” said Anderson. “I think people take it differently and are taking it seriously and taking the opportunity to go get a shot.”

Anderson also said part of the increase is due to recent FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

“It is the best way to protect yourself from COVID, from hospitalization, from ventilation and from death.”

While the health department said this increase in vaccinations is encouraging, it’s still not enough as hospitals and schools are taking a hit.

“The school system here in Boyd county has obviously had positive cases and has had tons of staff and kids quarantined,” said Anderson. “They all have had at some point shut down this school year, and we’ve barely been in six weeks. The longer people put off becoming vaccinated, the longer those children will pay the price.”

The health department will continue to hold its vaccination clinics every Tuesday and Thursday and encourages everyone to get vaccinated not only for themselves but to protect those around them.

