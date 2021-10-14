Boyd County Sheriff needs help finding missing Kentucky man

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding 32-year-old Edward “Eddie” Tate Jr., of Cannonsburg.

He was last known to be near the intersection of US Highway 60 and Marsh Hill Drive in Ashland on March 7, 2021. Tate Jr. is said to have left home in a white 2-door Chevy Cobalt to go pick up food for his family, and he never returned.

The license plate number on the car is BJK056, and the car has possibly been seen along US 60 in the Kyova Tri-State Mall area. The car has a dent on the front of its hood.

Mr. Tate was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans. He has a tattoo of the word “Tater” on the side of his neck and another one of a rebel flag on his left shoulder.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mr. Tate or the Chevy Cobalt are asked to contact local law enforcement or the Boyd County Sheriff’s Dept. at (606) 739-5135.