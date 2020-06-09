Braidy Industries, founder reach settlement; mill plans in Eastern KY to move forward

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Braidy Industries announced the settlement of all litigation between the company and its founder Craig Bouchard.

Both the company and Bouchard recognize each party’s contribution to the creation of Braidy Industries and the state-of-the-art aluminum rolling mill in Eastern Kentucky, according to the company. The Board of Directors says it looks forward to building on the foundation Bouchard set and bringing his vision to fruition.

Bouchard stepped down from the Board of Directors of Braidy Industries as part of the settlement and is no longer involved with the company in any capacity, company officials say. Other terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

The company says the settlement marks a path forward by removing any litigation-focused marketplace concerns and allowing the Braidy Board of Directors and Ashland leadership team to accelerate plans to build the new mill in Eastern Kentucky, which is projected to generate more than 1,000 constructions jobs, 550 full-time mill jobs and thousands of indirect jobs in the region.

