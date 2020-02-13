Train derails catches fire in Pike County, KY

UPDATE: February 13, 2020, 11:15 a.m.: The situation is contained and there is no hazard to the community, according to Kentucky State Police. They also said those evacuated may now return to their homes.

Two or three engines were involved in the derailment. One engine fell into the Big Sandy River, and two caught fire, Kentucky State Police said. Two people on board the train were taken to Pikeville Medical Center for minor injuries. Two engines remain on fire as officials say the train was carrying ethanol.

CSX and railroad police are on the scene and CSX says it will be sending another train to pull the derailed train from the Big Sandy River, Kentucky State Police said.

Several agencies responded to the scene including Kentucky State Police, Marrow Bone Volunteer Fire Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Emergency Management, and the State Fire Marshal. Officials say the NTSB has also been notified of the accident.

UPDATE: February 13, 2020, 9:45 a.m.: CSX has released the following statement:

“At approximately 7:05 a.m. today, a southbound CSX train derailed in Draffin, KY. The train consisted of 96 loaded ethanol cars and two loaded rock cars. Preliminary information indicates that the train hit a rock slide and derailed two locomotives and an unknown number of rail cars into the Big Sandy River near Pond Creek Road. The two crew members were able to exit the derailed locomotive and make it safely to the shore. One of the derailed locomotives is on fire as well as an unknown number of cars. CSX has mobilized its emergency teams and is working with the local authorities to respond to the incident.” Statement from CSX

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – According to KY Transportation Cabinet District 12, a CSX train carrying ethanol derailed shortly after seven o’clock Thursday morning near Old Pond Road across from Ratliff Bottom in Pike County, KY. The engine of the train was burning.

A Pike County Emergency Management official says some of the ethanol appeared to be leaking into a nearby creek and that residents of Ratliff Bottom have been evacuated.

We’re told two people aboard the train were transported to Pikeville Medical Center. No word on their condition at this time.

The scene is across the river from US 460. The derailment has not affected traffic on along US 460.

According to Ratliff Bottom resident, William Ratliff the train was hit by a rockslide coming off the mountain.

