Breonna Taylor case resumes with 1st questioning of jurors

Kentucky

by: DYLAN LOVAN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) – Jury selection has resumed for the high-profile trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in the deadly raid that killed Breonna Taylor.

The first group of potential jurors was questioned Tuesday. The proceedings were delayed for about a week because of inclement weather and after former officer Brett Hankison had to have minor surgery.

Hankison is not charged in Taylor’s 2020 shooting death. But prosecutors said he fired shots during the drug raid that went into a neighboring apartment, endangering others. A judge widened the jury pool because of heavy publicity surrounding Taylor’s death and racial injustice protests that took place in Louisville throughout 2020.

