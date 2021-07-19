Bridge work to affect US 23 traffic in Russell, KY

FLEMINGSBURG, KY (WOWK) — As part of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s KY 244 viaduct replacement project, ongoing bridge work will affect drivers’ commute on US 23 at Russell in Greenup County on Tuesday, July 20.

One lane of traffic should be expected with flaggers directing traffic and will take place on southbound and then northbound US 23 from about 4 a.m. until noon.

According to officials, contractors will be pouring concrete to build the driving surface of the new KY 244 overpass just north of the Ironton-Russell bridge intersection.

Due to the volume of traffic in the area, officials expect heavy backups and suggest motorists should take different routes.

The Russell viaduct replacement project will also include building a new KY 244 looping westward from US 23, a new flyover bridge across US 23 and the railroad tracks on the river side to touch down where the old viaduct bridge connects to Bellefonte Street in downtown Russell. Once complete, the flyover loop into downtown Russell will help alleviate congestion and traffic issues at the Ironton-Russell bridge.

The project costs $20.6 million.

Officials say the construction project will continue through this summer.