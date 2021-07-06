Bruce Springsteen’s daughter makes Olympic equestrian team

by: The Associated Press

USA’s Jessica Springsteen riding Don Juan van de Donkhoeve competes in the Rolex Grand Prix at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, in Windsor, England, Sunday July 4, 2021. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) — The daughter of rock icon Bruce Springsteen and singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa has been selected as one of four riders on the U.S. jumping team that will compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

29-year-old Jessica Springsteen is making her Olympic debut. She has said being selected would fulfill a lifelong dream.

Springsteen will team with Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward when the equestrian competition begins Aug. 3.

Springsteen is ranked third behind Kraut and Ward and will be riding 12-year-old stallion Don Juan van de Donkhoeve. U.S. Equestrian announced the selections Monday.

