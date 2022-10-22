ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The burning of a pizza box sparked a brush fire Friday afternoon in the Ashland area, and the flames were threatening four homes.

That is according to the Summit-Ironville Fire Department Chief Chris Porter who tells 13 news that when he got on the scene around 4:45 Friday afternoon on Rebel Road there was about an acre and a half of a brush fire burning.

Chief Porter says that crews were able to get on the scene quickly and contain the fire. There was no damage to any homes.

He says they also went over burning laws and local laws with the person responsible.

