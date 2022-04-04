LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Has the rising cost of gas has affected your pocketbook? Bojangles is looking to help.

Beginning April 4 until supplies last, Bojangles locations—including Frankfort, Georgetown, and Versailles—are giving away a $10 gas gift card with every purchase of a family meal.

The meal includes 12 or 20 pieces of bone-in chicken, scratch-made biscuits, a choice of “home-style fixins,” and iced tea.

“Southerners are known for being friendly neighbors, so as a Southern brand, it’s in our DNA to want to help our customers who are feeling the pain of soaring gas prices,” said Jackie Woodward, Bojangles’ chief brand and marketing officer. “We don’t want anyone to have to choose between enjoying a delicious meal with the family or buying gas, so let Bojangles help with both.”

The deal is available whether it’s purchased in-store, at the drive-thru, or using the Bojangles app.

Visit your nearest Kentucky Bojangles location at:

Frankfort: 1239 US Highway 127

Georgetown: 1155 Lexington Road

Versailles: 263 Kroger Way

Bojangles noted family meals with chicken supremes or orders via delivery are not eligible.