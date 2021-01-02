Car catches on fire on I-64 near Grayson

A vehicle caught on fire after the motor blew up on I-64 near Grayson, KY. (Courtesy: Lane Ball, 13 News Reporter/Staff photo)

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) — Part of a lane is blocked off after a car caught on fire on I-64 near Grayson, Kentucky.

13 News spoke to the driver of the vehicle, who says the motor blew up while driving to get the motor fixed.

The passengers in the car were able to escape the vehicle before the car engulfed in flames.

At this time, part of the right lane is blocked off while the Norton Branch Fire Department extinguishes the fire.

