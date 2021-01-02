Car catches on fire on I-64 near Grayson

Kentucky

by: Ashley Haycraft,

Posted: / Updated:

A vehicle caught on fire after the motor blew up on I-64 near Grayson, KY.
(Courtesy: Lane Ball, 13 News Reporter/Staff photo)

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) — Part of a lane is blocked off after a car caught on fire on I-64 near Grayson, Kentucky.

13 News spoke to the driver of the vehicle, who says the motor blew up while driving to get the motor fixed.

The passengers in the car were able to escape the vehicle before the car engulfed in flames.

At this time, part of the right lane is blocked off while the Norton Branch Fire Department extinguishes the fire.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS