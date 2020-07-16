CARES Act funding comes to Eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and the Department for Local Government (DLG) say 22 eastern Kentucky governments have been granted a total of $5,523,949 in reimbursements from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19.

Eighteen others have received preliminary approval, according to the governor’s office, meaning they will receive reimbursements once final documentation is submitted to DLG.

“Our local governments have been lifelines in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why this funding is so important,” Beshear said. “We are grateful for their hard work and dedication to keeping Kentuckians safe.”

DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene says the reimbursements are essential for local governments.

The funds will be distributed as follows:

Bell County Bell County will use $332,732 for payroll for the sheriff’s department and first responders.

Boyd County Boyd County will use $632,541 for payroll for the sheriff’s department.

Elliott County Elliott County will use $24,645 for payroll expenses.

Fleming County Fleming County will use $112,658 for law enforcement payroll, disinfecting supplies and PPE.

Lee County Lee County will use $183,656 for payroll expenses for first responders.

McCreary County McCreary County will use $393,943 for thermometers, PPE, payroll expenses, meal delivery for seniors and telecommuting supplies.

Montgomery County Montgomery County will use $326,222 for payroll expenses and disinfectant for public buildings.

Pike County Pike County will use $56,091 for testing site costs, PPE, sanitizer and disinfectant and costs to quarantine infected employees.

Rowan County Rowan County will use $474,416 for sanitization supplies and payroll for first responders.

Whitley County Whitley County will use $524,735 for cleaning supplies, signs to encourage social distancing and payroll for law enforcement, emergency management and EMS personnel.

Booneville The City of Booneville will use $12,140 in reimbursements for telework equipment.

Coal Run The City of Coal Run will use $108,435 in reimbursements for cleaning supplies, PPE and police payroll.

Hazard The City of Hazard will use $359,316 for PPE and payroll for police officers.

Fleming-Neon The City of Fleming-Neon will use $24,981 for payroll for police officers.

Flemingsburg The City of Flemingsburg will use $124,441 for payroll expenses and PPE.

Lynch The City of Lynch will use $8,245 to reimburse payroll expenses.

Middlesboro The City of Middlesboro will use $670,599 for PPE and payroll expenses.

Mount Sterling The City of Mount Sterling will use $318,138 in reimbursements for payroll expenses and sanitation supplies.

Owingsville The City of Owingsville will use $70,732 for payroll for police officers.

Pikeville The City of Pikeville will use $477,000 for sanitizer and cleaning supplies, telework equipment and payroll for firefighters and EMS workers.

Prestonsburg The City of Prestonsburg will use $118,368 for payroll expenses, sanitation supplies and small business grants.

Stanton The City of Stanton will use $169,915 for police payroll expenses.



Several of the counties and local governments said they were grateful for the approval of the CARES Act funding.

“The city of Pikeville is very grateful for this vital support from the Commonwealth of Kentucky. We are thankful for Gov. Beshear’s leadership and support, both morally and monetarily, that he has provided to the people of Kentucky to meet the unprecedented challenges of today’s environment.” Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter

“The CARES Act funding announced today is much needed and will stabilize the finances of many Kentucky cities and counties who are currently struggling with the enormous cost of proactively responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Without it, many local governments would quickly become insolvent. I’m grateful to Gov. Beshear, his administration and our federal congressional delegation for recognizing our needs and making sure these funds were dispensed both quickly and proportionally.” Coal Run Mayor Andrew H. Scott

“The aid Rowan County has received in our battle against COVID-19 has been invaluable. Just like many counties across the Commonwealth, this situation has placed undue hardship on our budget. The funding we have received from the CARES Act is being used to supplement our emergency operations, local law enforcement, emergency medical services and other costs associated with the pandemic.” Rowan County Judge-Executive Harry Clark

The following counties and local governments have received preliminary approval for the funds:

Bath County has preliminary approval for $97,273 for payroll expenses for the sheriff’s department.

Breathitt County has preliminary approval for $7,147 for social distancing signage and PPE.

Clay County has preliminary approval for $152,929 PPE, cleaning supplies and payroll expenses for the sheriff’s department and ambulance service.

Greenup County has preliminary approval for $1,194,953 for sanitation supplies and EMS payroll.

Knott County has preliminary approval for $504,088 for payroll and meal delivery expenses.

Jackson County has preliminary approval for $13,229 for payroll expenses and PPE.

Johnson County has preliminary approval for $97,091 for law enforcement payroll and sanitation supplies.

Lewis County has preliminary approval for $451,963 for police payroll and PPE.

Martin County has preliminary approval for $12,011 for sanitation supplies.

Wolfe County has preliminary approval for $43,505 for PPE and payroll expenses.

The City of Beattyville has preliminary approval for $86,719 for PPE and payroll expenses.

The City of Campton has preliminary approval for $15,976 for PPE and technology to allow telework.

The City of Catlettsburg has preliminary approval for $622 for technology and PPE.

The City of Jackson has preliminary approval for $142,303 for payroll expenses.

The City of Manchester has preliminary approval for $64,772 for payroll expenses.

The City of Morehead has preliminary approval for $340,142 for payroll expenses and PPE.

The City of West Liberty has preliminary approval for $88,680 for police payroll.

The City of Whitesburg has preliminary approval for $73,629 for payroll expenses.

Since the application was released in May, The DLG says they have received approximately 140 applications for reimbursement from city and county governments across the commonwealth that are pending approval until all documentation is submitted. In addition, 67 applications have already been approved totaling $32,018,551.

For additional information and to apply for reimbursement, visit DLG’s website.

