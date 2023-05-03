CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — One person is dead and two others were flown to the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash on Kentucky Route 9, or the AA Highway.

The Kentucky State Police said this happened at around 8:10 a.m. near Chicken Coop Road in Carter County.

Troopers said a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck were driving northbound on KY-9, while another pickup truck was driving southbound.

They said the truck going southbound crossed the center line. The tractor-trailer tried to get out of the way and the truck hit the tractor-trailer side, causing the truck to spin.

The southbound truck hit the northbound truck head-on, killing one person in the northbound truck, the Kentucky State Police said.

Two people in the southbound truck were flown to the hospital and the tractor-trailer driver was uninjured, according to troopers.

They said KY-9 will be closed for several hours. A detour is in place on KY-2.

13 News has a crew on the way.