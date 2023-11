CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Two men who were found dead outside a home in the Fultz area of Carter County died as a result of gunfire, the Kentucky State Police says.

The call about the two came in around 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Kentucky State Police says this may have been the result of a “family matter,” and there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.